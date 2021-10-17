a mother threatens her son’s teacher with death

For a trivial matter, the woman came to interrupt the class of the CE2 teacher, Friday, October 15. She was arrested and taken into police custody the same day.

The teacher said to herself “shockedAnd is now afraid of reprisals. Friday, October 15, a mother was arrested and taken into police custody for threatening her son’s teacher with death at Jean-Rostand primary school in Rennes (Ille-et-Vilaine), details West France this Sunday.

It all starts with a trivial subject: the mother reproaches the teacher for not having tied the laces of her child, the previous week. To protest, she entered the teacher’s CE2 class around 8:45 a.m. on Friday morning. The tone rises, the teacher emphasizes that she disrupts the functioning of the class. It was then that the other replied, threatening her with death. The incident takes place on the day of the commemoration of the assassination of Samuel Paty.

The teacher placed under protection

The management was alerted, then the judicial authorities, who quickly ordered the arrest of the mother of the family. From the afternoon, a police device is set up near the school, including anti-crime brigade personnel. The police intercept around 4 pm a white Mercedes, before it is in sight of the school so as not to shock the pupils. It is not the defendant who is behind the wheel, but his companion. The woman was finally arrested half an hour later, in Beaulieu, not far from a camp for Travelers. Placed in police custody, she faces a sentence of three to five years in prison and a fine of € 45,000 “for threatening to commit a felony or misdemeanor against a teacher or any member of staff working in educational establishments“, remember West France.

The inspector of the academy went there and denounced “inadmissible facts“. The rector also decided to file a complaint with the teacher, saying “all the necessary measures to place it under its functional protection“.