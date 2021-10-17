a new outfit at 4,000 euros for Jenifer

Jenifer seems determined to explode all counters with the price of her outfits for this All Stars season of The Voice. On the occasion of the semi-finals, she unsheathed new designer pieces that cost a small fortune.

The weeks go by and are not alike in The Voice All Stars. Despite her disappointment at the cross battles and having seen her dear Al.Hy leave, Jenifer recovered, determined to provide the best possible support to her talents, in the home stretch before the final. And as usual, the singer who bears witness to 20 years of experience in the world of music has done it in style. Because if the performances of his talents are watched every week, the outfits of the coach are also.

Video. Jenifer’s minute

A radical change of style

After having opted for a black and red blazer dress, then for a red and white ensemble, Jenifer this time opted for a deconstructed jacket in gray tones, baring one of her shoulders, associated with a simple leggings and a pair of patent stiletto heel boots. A simple, yet elegant look in the image of the singer, but again made up of designer pieces, which make the end result quite a salty addition.

Because if the leggings signed Calzedonia costs only 14.95 euros, according to the Instagram account Jenifer.mode, his top signed Maison Monse is worth the modest sum of… 3,090 euros. Add to that a pair of Alexandre Vauthier boots (one of the singer’s favorite shoemakers) at 985 euros, and you get a look whose total value reaches 4000 euros, to the nearest 5 cents.





The season of all records

Often singled out for the price of her outfits on the The Voice, Jenifer seems to have decided to have fun for this All Stars season wardrobe level. Last week, its set also exceeded 4,000 euros in total value. Obviously, his fans will not be able to imitate his look anytime soon. But as a reminder: the clothes worn by the singer and the other members of the jury are generally outfits loaned by great designers in the hope of getting some publicity. On a daily basis, Jenifer prefers to wear pieces at low prices and is particularly fond of the Zara brand.

