a record time for the Kenyan Rotich, the Ethiopian Memuye wins in the ladies

For the return of the Paris marathon this Sunday, Elisha Rotich won among the men by beating the race record. A special 44th edition, since it had been expected for 30 months. In the ladies’ category, a trio of Ethiopians took the podium, with Tigist Memuye leading the way.

A memorable 44th edition where the record was broken by five runners. The Kenyan Elisha Rotich won the Paris marathon this Sunday in 2h04’18 “and thus beats the record for the Paris marathon, which was held by the Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele in 2h05’04” in 2014. A record also broken by the four others from the leading peleton: the Ethiopian Hailelmaryam Kiros (2h04’42 “), his Kenyan compatriots Hillary Kipsambu (2h04’45”) and Barselius Kipyego (2h04’49 “) and another Ethiopian Abayneh Degu (2h04’52” ). On the other hand, no record for the women, where the Ethiopian Tigist Memuye won in 2h26’12 “ahead of three of her compatriots. With this victory, Kenya therefore cumulates a 24th victory in the Paris marathon, when Ethiopia overtakes France with a 15th victory. Best Frenchman, Yohan Durand finished 15th with 2h09’21 “. In the disabled, Frenchman Julien Casoli won the race.





A 44th edition 30 months later

The famous race in the capital had been postponed twice and then canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus epidemic. To take place last April, the second largest marathon behind that of New York (November 7) had been postponed one last time to finish on this date of October 17. A 2021 edition where more than 35,000 runners took the start. In 2019, there were 49,155 starters.

This 44th autumnal edition did not attract the biggest stars of the discipline. For good reason, it had been 45 years since the marathon started in April, and with this delay the Parisian race finds itself in competition with the marathons of Bonn and Amsterdam, which also take place this Sunday. And comes after the prestigious marathons in Berlin (September 26), Chicago (October 10), London (October 3) or Boston (October 11). The organizer of the Paris Marathon ASO had no other choice than this date.