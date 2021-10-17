A Ronaldo-Cavani problem at Manchester United?

Manchester United’s defeat at Leicester City has put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a “conundrum” over Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.

The Manchester United side extended their streak to three games without a win in the Premier League after losing 4-2 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. Goals from Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu, Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka sealed a memorable victory for Leicester.

Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford scored for United, who suffered an away loss for the first time in 30 appearances, while Ronaldo showed frustration in the final third after being re-established in Solskjaer’s starting XI .

It has been suggested that Ronaldo’s lack of pressure on the ball leaves the Red Devils short in defense, and with Uruguayan Cavani waiting backstage on the bench, Neville believes Solskjaer now has a real selection dilemma on arms.

The club legend also believes that players like Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho fall short of the required standard, with Liverpool and Manchester City seen as far more advanced in “work ethics”.





“They have this real conundrum with Pogba and Fernandes, they have this real conundrum with Ronaldo and Cavani, another conundrum with Greenwood, Rashford and Sancho,” Neville told Sky Sports. “You put all these teams in a unit when they are not in possession of the ball, and the strengths of these players when they are not in possession of the ball.

“Great players are able to do it both ways, but they have a penchant for the attacking side of the game. What Manchester United’s star players need is to have Bernardo’s work ethic. Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Sadio Mané. World-class players who work like absolute dogs in every game. I don’t see that in United’s most talented players. “

“The pressure will mount on the manager and the pressure will mount on the players,” he added. “They won’t do anything with the manager. At the end of the day, I think the club is stable in this regard in what has happened over the past 10 years,” Neville said again.