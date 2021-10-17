A search notice for a girl who has been missing for 4 months

A wanted notice was issued in the Tarn for Maëva Antolin, a 13-year-old girl who was last seen on June 14 at the Graulhet bus station.

If the search notice was issued only four months after the teenager’s disappearance, it is because the latter already had a runaway past. The gendarmes started the search right away but did not find his disappearance worrying.

Maëva Antolin is Mediterranean type, she measures 1m65 and is thin. She was last seen on June 14, by a friend who dropped her off at Graulhet station. That day, she was wearing a black t-shirt, a black leather jacket, and black leggings with green stripes.

looking for witnesses

The young teenager went to the Educational and Professional Center in Albi. In addition to Maëva’s runaway past, contact with her parents in the weeks following her disappearance pushed back the date for the broadcast of the call for witnesses, explains La Dépêche du midi. On June 27, her parents informed the authorities that they had heard from their daughter. Then, in the weeks that followed, they continued to get information through the social media app. Snapchat.





Despite repeated contact, locating the young girl is difficult since the latter does not have her own cell phone. Justice has therefore taken the decision to launch this call for witnesses to advance the research and allow the underage girl to be found more quickly.