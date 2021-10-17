a suspended officer will file a complaint for slanderous denunciation and discrimination

The Muslim officer had been suspended before being reinstated in another service, not dealing with terrorism, according to information from France Inter.

A Muslim officer suspended after the attack at the Paris police headquarters in October 2019 will file a complaint against X for slanderous denunciation and discrimination, reveals this Sunday France Inter. During this attack, four police officers were stabbed to death by a 45-year-old administrative employee who was shot dead by law enforcement.

After this murderous attack, seven officers in all, including the complainant, Hervé C., were suspended and disarmed in front of their colleagues. Hervé C., a Muslim captain, had finally been cleared of any suspicion of radicalization by a report from the General Inspectorate of the National Police (IGPN), according to information from France Inter.

The officer only discovered this IGPN report, dated June 8, 2020, this summer. He reports 17 testimonies from colleagues who concluded that there were no signs of possible Islamist radicalization.

“The reports of the departure were passed through the IGPN sieve”, says Anass Khafif, one of Hervé C.’s lawyers. “The inspection made its findings, cleared it and wrote down in black and white that there is no material fact to blame our client.” Despite this favorable report, this officer, who previously had access to terrorism files, was transferred to another service, that of VAT fraud.





“Two years later, he is called a terrorist! Without trial, without evidence, without material facts, you are assigned a suspicion of terrorism, a suspicion of radicalization; but where are we going?” Maître Anass Khafif, lawyer for Hervé C. at France Inter

“All this attitude shows that there was discrimination”, continues Me Anass Khafif. The two lawyers of Hervé C. and their client also announce that they will go before the European Court of Human Rights if necessary, if they are not heard in Paris.