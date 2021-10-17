a woman awakened in the night by a meteorite that fell in her bed

On the night of Sunday, October 2, Ruth Hamilton was awakened by an explosion: a meteorite passed through her ceiling and landed in her bed. She came out unscathed.

Ruth Hamilton, a Canadian living in British Columbia, was sleeping peacefully on Sunday night, October 2 when her dog started barking. “And suddenly there was an explosionShe told CTV News Vancouver. Frightened, Ruth Hamilton jumps out of bed, turns on the light, and discovers a hole “the size of a fistIn his ceiling, just above his bed.

The sequence of events is more than incredible. After calling for help, the young woman turns over her pillow and discovers “a piece of black rock, smooth but angular“, Just a few inches from where his head was, explains the Canadian press.





Quickly, the police carried out an investigation near the scene. A group of workers, who were doing construction work near the house, said they saw “a shining ball in the sky“. One of the police officers then returned to Ruth Hamilton and confirmed to her: “I believe you have a meteorite in your bed“.

Several researchers have mobilized to elucidate this mystery. Geophysicists from the University of Western Ontario along with members of the University of Calgary visited the town of Golden and found a second meteorite weighing about half a kilo northeast of the city. The researchers appealed to anyone with video or photos from the evening of Sunday, October 3, around 11:33 p.m. local time. “We try to reconstruct what the path through the sky was when it arrivedSaid geophysicist Phil McCausland. A find like this is extremely valuable: Missions to get an asteroid sample in space can cost up to several billion dollars.

Hundreds of meteorites are said to reach Earth’s surface each year, but rarely in places where they can be easily recovered. The chances of a meteorite hitting your home are, according to CTV News Vancouver, about 1 in 4 trillion.

