about fifteen American missionaries kidnapped by a gang in Port-au-Prince

A body lies in the middle of a street in downtown Port-au-Prince (Haiti), in August 2019. CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

About 15 American missionaries were kidnapped at midday on Saturday (October 16) by a gang in a peri-urban area east of Port-au-Prince, Agence France-Presse told Agence France-Presse (AFP ) a Haitian security source.

Between fifteen and seventeen missionaries, including children, are in the hands of the armed gang which, for months, has been increasing villainous kidnappings and thefts in the area between the Haitian capital and the border with the Dominican Republic, said this source which was not able to specify, Saturday evening, if a demand for ransom had been emitted.

“The well-being and safety of American citizens abroad is one of our top priorities at the State Department. We are aware of this information and have nothing to add at the moment ”, commented to AFP a spokesperson for the US government.

On the morning of Saturday, the gang called “400 mawozo” hijacked several vehicles from the highways they control, kidnapping US citizens as well as an as yet unknown number of Haitian citizens. The missionaries and their families were returning from a visit to an orphanage located about thirty kilometers east of the Haitian capital, a security source told AFP. For some of these members of the Ohio-based religious organization, this is their first trip to Haiti.





In the city center, residents of Port-au-Prince walk on the deserted road between two shootings between gangs, in Haiti, in December 2019. CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

An increase in kidnappings

The armed bands, which for years have controlled the poorest districts of the Haitian capital, have extended their power to Port-au-Prince and its surroundings where they are increasing the number of villainous kidnappings.

More than 600 cases were recorded in the first three quarters of 2021 against 231 in the same period in 2020, according to the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights, based in the Haitian capital.

Demanding ransoms sometimes exceeding a million dollars, gangs do not hesitate to demand decades of wages from the families of their victims living below the poverty line.

The vast majority of women kidnapped by criminal gangs are sexually abused and victims of gang rape, deplore human rights organizations which denounce the inaction of the Haitian police.

Before the kidnappings were committed on Saturday, professional associations and businesses in Port-au-Prince had already called for an indefinite strike from Monday, to protest against the climate of growing insecurity.

For years, a deep political crisis has paralyzed the socio-economic development of Haiti. The assassination on July 7 of President Jovenel Moïse by an armed commando in his private residence further plunged the Caribbean country into uncertainty.