    According to Zinedine Zidane, Karim Benzema “deserves” the Ballon d’Or in 2021: “Now is the time, he is above”

    21 years without a French Ballon d’Or. “It’s starting to take a long time“, admitted Zinedine Zidane, last winner of the tricolor contingent, in an interview with Telefoot and broadcast this Sunday. Awarded in 1998, Zidane sees in Karim Benzema a straightforward successor: “We have a player who deserves to win this Ballon d’Or. A player who is amazing: Karim [Benzema]. “

    Decisive during the Final Four of the Nations League recently won by the Blues, Benzema seems to stand out in a peloton of favorites, for obtaining the ultimate individual distinction. Just like Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski or other Jorginho. Madrid lobbying could make the difference and Zidane has defended his candidacy well.

    “He can do everything in the field”

    I had the great honor of being able to train him. He associates easily with others. He knows how to do everything in the field“, details the former coach of Real Madrid (2016-2018, then 2019-2021). Club in which he rubbed shoulders with Karim Benzema, who is still the center-forward.

    “KB9” is in the list of 30 contenders for the tenth time in his career, and Zizou insists, for him, it’s the right one: “There is the moment. Because he is above. It’s an important moment for him, I hope he can be rewarded with this Ballon d’Or. “

