Afghanistan: Taliban “soon” to announce “framework” for girls’ education, UN says





Will all girls be able to return to school in Afghanistan? According to a senior UN official, the Taliban in any case must “soon” announce a “framework” allowing girls to return to secondary school in Afghanistan, four weeks after boys were allowed to attend classes but girls not. “The de facto Minister of Education told us that they are working on a framework, which they will announce soon, that will allow all girls to go to secondary schools, and we expect that to happen. very soon”, Unicef ​​Deputy Director General Omar Abdi told the United Nations in New York on Friday.

For weeks, the Taliban have been saying they will allow girls to go back to school as soon as possible. The fundamentalist Islamist group, which returned to power in Afghanistan in mid-August, allowed girls to go to primary school but not yet to secondary school. The Taliban say this will only be the case when their security and strict gender separation are ensured, and they need time to put this in place.

Omar Abdi lamented that “Millions of girls of secondary school age are missing out on their education for the 27th day in a row”. According to him, the UN has urged the Taliban to “do not wait” any further. “During all my meetings, the education of girls was the first subject that I mentioned”, said the UN official, who visited Afghanistan the previous week and spoke with the Taliban authorities.

He said he received assurances about the Taliban’s pledge to let all girls go to school. Regarding high school, he said they weren’t allowed there “only in five provinces”, but added that the UN was pushing for this right to be extended to the whole country.

