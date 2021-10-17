after a big live bug, Anthony Touma is forced to start his performance again, internet users can’t believe it

This Saturday, October 16, TF1 broadcast the semi-final of The Voice All Star s. And unfortunately for Anthony Touma, not everything went as planned during his performance.

The Voice is back on TF1! This time, it is for the semi-final that the 15 remaining candidates faced each other in song and live on stage. Except that the rules weren’t quite the same. Indeed, as explained to TV-Leisure Matthieu Grelier, director of programs and development of ITV Studios France, the production has initiated a fundamental change. “First, there will only be viewer votes throughout the evening, he announces. Then because we want to offer a different show, truer, more raw, more tense, we spiced up the rules. Saturday morning, Maitre Simonin, judicial officer, will draw lots. “ Thus, 5 pools of 3 talents from all teams were formed according to the draw discovered at the last minute on the board of The Voice. With, at the end of the evening, a final vote from viewers to pick one of the 10 talents eliminated during the hens.

“There was a small technical problem”

After the passages of the first trios, it is Anthony Touma from Mika’s team, Demi Mondaine in Zazie’s and Manon in that of Florent Pagny who were drawn to compete on stage. A necessarily very tense moment. To defend his place, Anthony Touma has chosen to rub shoulders with a sacred monument of music: Michael Jackson and his song, Dirty Diana. A whole program for the young man who did not hesitate to stage himself in the middle of dancers on the set of The Voice. Problem: after only a few minutes, it is Nikos Aliagas who invited himself on stage, followed by Mika, ending Anthony Touma’s performance. “In fact there was a small technical problem, it happens, we are live and it’s magnificent because it is the fragility and the power of live“, explained Nikos Aliagas.

And we start all over again!

Also on stage alongside his foal, Mika still wanted to let it be known that he had continued his performance despite this live incident: “He continued !” Fortunately, Anthony Touma was able to restart his interpretation of the title of Michael Jackson, to have “the same luck as the others“as declared Nikos Aliagas. The host has therefore also started from zero, even going so far as to announce again the performance of the candidate of The Voice. “I need a few minutes to catch my breath, thank you Mika for intervening“, said Anthony Touma at the end of his second performance, exhausted by this double performance. the coaches praised the professionalism of the young singer. What disconcert Internet users who did not quite understand what was happening on the screen …

The stress it must be to start a song over live like this #TheVoiceAllStars – black Queen👸🏾 (@Africanqueenny) October 16, 2021

No, but it’s too much there but I have no luck it has to fall on him 😭😭😭 #TheVoiceAllStars – Vitani6 (@ vitani624) October 16, 2021

Can someone explain to me where the problem was please? 😭#TheVoiceAllStars

– Oz⚔️ (@HadiaJaxT) October 16, 2021

I saw Nikos disembark I didn’t understand 😂 #TheVoiceAllStars – IRISH POWER ♥ (@_Anilemmel) October 16, 2021

Anthony Touma I’m not a big fan but I admit that he has a great voice and this professionalism during this live problem … Hats off to the artist #TheVoiceAllStars – Ludovic kom Skaikru (@ Ludovic61580074) October 16, 2021

Everyone: well what went wrong as a technical problem? #TheVoiceAllStars Service starts again: pic.twitter.com/Je1rASbjyP – Marine Giner-Dufour 🌈 (@itsmarinegd) October 16, 2021

Well I really do not like it, but he had the merit of not being dismantled on the first attempt very hard.

Fortunately the VAR of @nikosaliagas, it works.#DirtyCover #TheVoiceAllStars #TheVoice – Dr Thomas HAMON (@DrThomasHAMON) October 16, 2021

#TheVoiceAllStars Phew the poor .. He starts again and ensures THAT IT IS 1 ARTIST A REAL !!! pic.twitter.com/KgirBhOfXg – Denise (@ Rodrigu64581700) October 16, 2021

