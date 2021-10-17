After his dismissal, Ruffier claims € 5 million from ASSE

On January 4, ASSE formalized the dismissal of its iconic goalkeeper Stéphane Ruffier, several months already after numerous layoffs. “ASSE regrets having come to this decision, made ineluctable by the attitude of the player who undermined the institution”, could we then read in the press release of the Saint-Etienne club. While an attempt at conciliation between the two parties was unsuccessful at the time, the case will now end up before the industrial tribunal.





A trial not before 2022

According to information from the newspaper L’Équipe, Ruffier is claiming the cursed sum of € 5 million from Saint-Étienne and in particular would like to plead a loss of professional opportunity in court. For its part, ASSE intended to pay some € 2 million to its former doorman, an amount corresponding to the last income that the main interested party should have received if he had gone to the end of his contract, which ended on the 30th. last june.

The sports daily explains that the file has just been filed and that the trial should therefore not take place before the beginning of 2022. In the meantime, Stéphane Ruffier has started his retraining and takes care of young goalkeepers within the Rowing club Bayonnais, resident of National 3.