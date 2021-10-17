After just one year of marriage, Sean Penn and Leila George are no longer together People magazine announced this weekend

The American magazine People, revealed that Sean Penn and Leila George are no longer together. Married since July 2020, Sean Penn is therefore preparing to divorce once again. The 29-year-old Australian actress has filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The exact reasons for the separation have remained confidential. In love for five years, they had said “yes” just a year ago during an intimate ceremony.

The 61-year-old actor made the news official in “Late Night with Seth Meyers”. “We had a Covid wedding. By that I mean there were my two kids and his brother at home while the commissioner was on Zoom, ”Sean Penn said. The couple’s appearances were increasingly rare.





On July 11, during the screening of Flag Day, the actor’s film, the couple did not climb the steps of the Cannes Film Festival together.

The beginnings of the romance between Leila George and Sean Penn made the rounds of the Anglo-Saxon tabloids in particular.

The age difference between the two actors had been deemed “scandalous” by some. Leila is younger than the actor’s 30-year-old daughter Dylan. Sean Penn is one year younger than the father of the young woman. This is the third divorce for the American filmmaker.

Married to actress Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010 and to Madonna from 1985 to 1989. Sean Penn was also in a relationship with Charlize Theron from 2013 to 2015. An actress with whom he had climbed the steps of the Festival de Cannes, in 2015.