after PSG, Genesio will benefit from a huge twist of fate in Metz?

The victory against PSG at Roazhon Park (2-0) before the international break has given rise to the wildest hopes for Stade Rennais supporters this season. These could continue from tomorrow in Metz … where a real massacre hits Frédéric Antonetti.

Deprived of right-back Fabien Centonze, central defender Dylan Bronn and midfielder Habib Maïga, suspended, the FCM coach, 18th must also do without several injured elements The list seems endless.

N’Doram revived behind?

“There are those who were injured in Angers, Ibrahima Niane and Sikou Niakaté. there is Boubacar Kouyaté, injured with Mali and there is Lenny Joseph, as well as Thomas Delaine, who has resumed the race and whose foot is consolidating … “

Knowing that Jemerson should not be launched, Antonetti therefore appears short of solutions behind. So that he could precipitate the return of Kévin N’Doram, just recovered from his fractured right collarbone? “He can (come back), but with uncertainties, dropped the Corsican. Logic dictates that it is too early, but we will have to make a team … “

