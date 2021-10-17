After Rahim and Sam the firefighter, her name is “.”

More

    She got us used to changing stage names often. After having been Christine and the Queens, then Chris, the singer, whose real name is Héloïse Letissier, again wanted to make an identity change. But by calling himself Rahim, the artist who wanted to represent a non-binary and Arab person, was not unanimous.

    Accused of cultural appropriation and transracialism (editor’s note: adoption of a culture that was initially not his own), the 33-year-old star decided to quickly recover by changing his name to “Sam the firefighter”, then to finish soberly with “.” (Point). According to a column in Le Figaro, “Nothing” would have been more than enough.

    Following in her footsteps, the publication Marianne, visibly in an accompanying process, even dares the title “Help her find her new artist name.” It will indeed be difficult for everyone to follow it if it is called by punctuation.

