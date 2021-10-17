against “the drifts” of furnished tourist accommodation, collectives form a common house – Liberation

Associations from Ile-de-France, but also from Saint-Malo or the Basque Country, met on Saturday in front of the Paris headquarters of Airbnb. They denounce the same rental pressure in their territories.

The brown front door doesn’t look pretty. But nestled between a jewelry store and a fast food restaurant on the Place de l’Opéra, in Paris, the building is home to the French headquarters of the furnished accommodation giant Airbnb. It is on this doorstep that, on Saturday, several collectives decided to organize a press conference against “Short-term rental drifts” and to demand their strictest supervision, in the midst of tourists and strollers. “Airbnb everywhere, accommodation nowhere”, could one read on a banner.

Among the activists, Véronique Deschamps and Franck Rolland from the collective “Saint Malo, I live there, I stay there”. The municipality of Ille-et-Vilaine has implemented one of the most drastic regulations in France to regulate short-term rentals, in particular with the establishment of quotas for furnished tourist accommodation not to be exceeded per district (12, 5% intramural, 1% elsewhere), the limitation to a single request per owner or the impossibility for real estate companies (SCI) and legal persons to rent apartments via Airbnb and Abritel type platforms. And for good reason: the picturesque Breton town faces the “Exponential development” short-term rentals, explains Franck Rolland, also one of the event organizers. “We are not against tourist rentals, but we are against massification, he indicates. It has become real real estate speculation. ”

“I saw unloading suitcases and strangers”

Véronique Deschamps, who has lived in Saint-Malo for forty-two years, says she suffered a “pain” who “Started in April 2016”, after an owner of his building has converted an accommodation into furnished tourist accommodation. “I saw suitcases and strangers unloading in my building, relates the former hairdresser. I was stunned. ” It evokes the noise and the feeling of insecurity. Also, because of these rentals, “Prices are rising and people are forced to move to the outskirts”. “Seasonal workers can no longer find accommodation, so some traders can no longer find seasonal workers”, she asserts.

In Paris, Jeanne and Solène (1) from the Droit au logement (DAL) collective also had to deal with nuisances caused by the presence of two furnished tourist accommodation in their “Small building of ten apartments belonging to the same owner”. They describe the round trips, “The suitcases that smash the common areas”, the solicitations of tourists, insults, sometimes threats. Confronted with the indifference of the owner, they decided to mobilize. Especially since last year, the evenings have multiplied in seasonal rentals. “It twisted, Jeanne slice. In two months, there were six parties with dozens of young people each time. ” So, to alert, they deployed a banner on their building and circulated a petition. “It worked”, they announce, since an inspection has taken place. One of the furnished apartments, which “Was not in the nails” because it was not registered with the town hall, ceased its activities.





For its part, Airbnb claims to have taken the problem of parties head-on. “In particular, we have introduced automated measures, which in certain circumstances make it possible to prevent people under the age of 25 years with less than three positive comments to book an entire accommodation close to their place of residence ”, explains the platform. In one year, the device would have made it possible to block more than 240,000 people in France, to reduce the number of unauthorized parties in homes.

Anglet town hall for rent

There remains the question of rental pressure. Emma Tosini, from the Alda association (“change” in Basque), came to make the voices of residents of working-class neighborhoods heard. “The Basque Country is an area of ​​strong real estate and rental tension, describes Alda’s spokesperson. There are only 15 000 social housing, there is only one allocation for six applications. The accommodations in the private park are, for their part, transformed into tourist accommodation even though they could be rented out. [par des personnes qui en ont besoin]. It is estimated that there are between 6 000 and 7 000 furnished tourist accommodation out of 41 000 housing. “ For Emma Tosini, we can explain this “Airbnb redeployment in rural and coastal areas” by the fact that several large cities and agglomerations, such as Paris, Marseille or Bordeaux, have implemented measures to regulate seasonal rentals.

The Basque association also points to the lack of control of housing by the platforms. To illustrate her point, she recently listed on Airbnb… the town hall of Anglet (Pyrénées-Atlantiques) as a rental property. Even though the ad specified the address of the town hall, this “Warm house in the heart of Anglet, a city that knows how to welcome …”, as the ad described, has been registered on the platform via its automated system. A pitfall that the neighboring town of Biarritz wishes to avoid by requiring that the goods for rent be validated by the municipal services before they are put online. But Airbnb is opposed to this obligation, deeming the delay of instruction by the town hall to be illegal, and is not asking, for the moment, its Biarritz hosts to respect this procedure.

“There is no point in visiting a city that is losing its inhabitants”

Wherever they are in France, all associations denounce the impact of companies like Airbnb and Abritel on access to housing for locals. “Our children will no longer be able to live in the city that saw us grow up”, deplores Véronique Deschamps. “I am not directly affected by the nuisances, but I see that Parisians are forced to come to my city to be able to find accommodation, observes Vincent Aulnay, member of the ParisVsBnb collective and living in the Parisian suburbs. Today, if I want to become an owner, I will have to move further. ”

Some activists insist on not being opposed to this kind of rentals “Who responded to requests from tourists that hotels did not respond to, such as the possibility of cooking, having activities for children, inviting friends and advice on the town visited”, concedes Franck Rolland. “I just want people to understand that there is no point in visiting a city that is losing its inhabitants”, affirms Véronique Deschamps.

(1) The first names have been changed.