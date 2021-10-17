Ahead of COP26, Prince William presents his Earthshot prize for the climate

As COP26 approaches and when the British royal family is making its voice heard on the issue, Prince William is presenting the first edition of the Earthshot Prize on Sunday evening, created to reward solutions to the climate crisis.

Winners in each of the five categories (Protect and Restore Nature, Clean the Air, Revive the Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Restore the Climate) will each receive one million pounds sterling (1.17 million euros) for help them develop their projects. They will be appointed during a ceremony broadcast on television from 19:00 GMT.

“We cannot yet have fine speeches, fine words and not enough action,” Prince William told the BBC this week.

“I hope the award will encourage many people in positions of responsibility to take it further” and “actually start keeping their promises,” added Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson.

In a short video to be shown at the ceremony, Prince William will call for “unite to fix the planet,” Kensington Palace said. He will underline that the “actions which we choose or not to take the next ten years will determine the fate of the planet for the next thousand years”.

Among the 15 finalist projects are a farm in the Bahamas breeding corals resistant to global warming, a mobile and solar-powered ironing board invented by an Indian teenager, a Japanese start-up active in wastewater treatment and even a project in Nigeria to provide clean and accessible electricity.





Endowed with a total of 50 million pounds over ten years (more than 64 million euros), the Earthshot prize, launched in 2020, wants to be “the most prestigious world environmental prize in history”, inspired by the lunar program of US President John F. Kennedy, who had contributed to the technological advancement of mankind.

– The annoyed queen –

It aims to reward both people (activists, scientists, economists, etc.) as well as companies, organizations, governments, cities and even countries offering “viable solutions” to the climate crisis, making it possible to improve “living conditions in the world. world, in particular for the communities most exposed to climate change “.

Lashing out at space tourism, Prince William called this week to focus on Earth. “Some of the greatest brains and minds in this world must be trying to fix this planet first, not trying to find the next place to go to live,” he said.

Ahead of the Earthshot Awards ceremony, Prince Charles, long-time environmentalist, said he was “very proud” of his son “for his growing commitment to the environment and the great ambition of the Earthshot Prize” which will help “to find innovative solutions”.

The royal family seems to speak with one voice to push for action in the face of the climate emergency.

At the opening of the new session of the Welsh Parliament, Queen Elizabeth II expressed in an aside her irritation at world leaders who “talk” about climate change, but “do not act”.

With her microphone left on, the 95-year-old sovereign was heard breaking out of her usual reserve during a discussion with President of Parliament Elin Jones: “Extraordinary, isn’t it? I’ve heard of the COP … I still don’t know who’s coming. No idea. “

“We only know the people who don’t come,” said the queen, “it’s really irritating when they talk, but they don’t act.”