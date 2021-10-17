AIDS: an injection treatment every two months soon available against HIV

By Graziella L. Posted on October 17, 2021 at 9:58 am

It is a step forward in the fight against AIDS! Cabotegravir, which received marketing authorization in the spring, will soon be available in France and will allow treatment for HIV once every two months instead of the daily pill.

Already available in the United States and Canada, the Cabotegravir received the European marketing authorization in the spring. Good news for all patients with HIV ! The Haute Autorité de santé estimates that the treatment will be available at the end of the year or early 2022. THE’antiretroviral drug allows you to abandon the daily pill, for a injection every two months.

But first you have to follow a protocol defined. For one month, the patient must follow oral dual therapy. And if everything goes as planned, he can switch to an injectable form, in the hospital for the first three months and then by a nurse every two months.





France is currently negotiating the price of this treatmentt with laboratories, which costs almost $ 43,560 for the first year in the United States. The French authorities want to make it as accessible as possible for patients living with HIV, and reimbursable by Social Security.

68% of people with HIV want to try injectable treatment, according to a 2020 European-wide study. The arrival of Cabotegravir would therefore make life easier for patients. Lenacapavir, a treatment that can be injected every six months, is still being studied along with subcutaneous implants.