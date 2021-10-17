Alexia Laroche-Joubert dreams of reviving the election on television

Since the creation of the competition in 1928, nine representatives of France have won the title of beauty queen.

Wednesday, October 13, in a press release, Alexia Laroche-Joubert announced her arrival at the head of the company Miss France. “I am very proud to take over the management of the Miss France company. Beyond a little girl’s dream, of a very beautiful brand, of one of the biggest shows on television, I like to participate in the promotion of young, voluntary and ambitious women ”, commented the new president in a message posted on Twitter.

On this occasion, the producer gave an interview to our colleagues from Parisian . With the approach of the election of the 92nd beauty queen scheduled for December 11 at the Zénith in Caen, Alexia Laroche-Joubert said she had found the theme of the evening broadcast live on TF1. “I want to tell a great story and those of all the women who have the courage to put aside a month and a half of their lives. I wish to put in beauty the regional costumes: I am a fan of this part and this regionality is the story of Miss France », she confessed.

While Sylvie Tellier retains her duties as general manager, Alexia Laroche-Joubert “Will oversee the company, with its financial aspect”. “I work to promote Miss France here and abroad”, she clarified. It is for this reason that the producer thinks “To do something with the old Miss put forward for the 100th anniversary last year” but also to “Revive the election of Miss Europe with a European television program”.

Since its creation in 1928, the European beauty contest has never been shown on the small screen. We must believe that the audience of the last national election and the numerous victories of the French representatives motivated Alexia Laroche-Joubert to think of retransmitting the European version. In the last twenty years, France has won the title of Miss Europe four times: Lara Jalloh (2020), Diana Starkova (2016), Alexandra Rosenfeld (2006) and Élodie Gossuin (2001). Before them, five French women had won the precious crown: Maria Dornier (1966), Danielle Génault (1954), Juliette Figueras (1949), Jacqueline Donny (1948) and Jeanne Juilla (1931).

