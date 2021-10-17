Alexia Laroche-Joubert, new boss of Miss France: she takes stock of her relations with Geneviève de Fontenay

She is the new president of the company Miss France. Alexia Laroche-Joubert confided in this new role in the columns of the Parisian as well as on the relations that she maintains with Geneviève de Fontenay.

New major challenge for Alexia Laroche-Joubert. The producer of Koh Lanta, has just been appointed to the presidency of the company of the famous beauty pageant. In the columns of Parisian, she confided in this new role which is particularly close to her heart. “I oversee the company, with its financial aspect, I work to promote Miss France here and abroad. I want to develop and revive the election of Miss Europe with a European television program. We are also thinking about doing something with the old Misses put forward for the 100th anniversary last year.“, she thus declared before being questioned on the relations which she maintains with Geneviève de Fontenay. If she did not discuss her appointment with her, she ensured that they had very good contact.s.

“She blew me away. She didn’t come last year but it touched me that she found the show beautiful. It’s like she validates my intentions. When her son sold Miss France (in 2002), it was complicated. It’s not easy for her, I respect him deeply. She has a form of regret which can sometimes turn into bitterness. However, I am grateful to him for the gift I have in my hands“She said. The new boss of the company Miss France therefore has big plans for the competition and her first will be the election of Miss France 2022 which will take place in Rouen on December 11, 2021.

Alexia Laroche-Joubert has big plans for the Miss France company

“We found the theme. I want to tell a great story and those of all the women who have the courage to put aside a month and a half of their lives. I wish to put in beauty the regional costumes: I am a fan of this part and this regionality is the story of Miss France! This will not be Jean-Pierre Foucault’s last year“, she explained.

