“Always in pants”: Faustine Bollaert receives sexist messages on Instagram… and replies! – news

Even if her fans are mostly benevolent, Faustine Bollaert sometimes receives very derogatory, even sexist messages from them! Small preview.

Being a popular TV host is not always easy. It’s not Faustine Bollaert who will say the opposite. Among the most appreciated personalities of the French, she animates It starts today since 2017, a show where she plays the confidante to her guests and which has been a resounding success since its creation. The program even split in the middle of the afternoon when I love you etc, presented by Daphné Bürki, has been deleted from the grid. Often the presenter faces complicated stories, leading her to adopt a method to protect herself. In addition to all her shoots, Faustine Bollaert shares a lot with her fans on social networks. The exchanges may go well most of the time, the facilitator sometimes faces challenges.





Reproaches about her outfits

On October 14, Faustine Bollaert shared in her Instagram Story a screenshot of three unkind messages she received, apparently following sharing a photo of the host in a satin white suit: “Never in a skirt”, “Drucker’s days, you were sexy. Sad days now”, “Not sexy outfit, always in pants, strongly your replacement”, is it indicated. The Internet user evokes the period during which the journalist became a rising star of French television thanks to her participation in Roll on next Sunday. At the age of 26 when she debuted on the weekly show, she wrote a guest column there which was much appreciated by the public.“Wishing you a good day !!!”, commented Faustine Bollaert, who does not hide her annoyance.

Two reviews for the price of one

The host continues with the screenshot of another critic, always so distinguished. This was received as a comment on his Twitter account in reaction to the announcement of the new show of Wonders in which Faustine Bollaert will replace Marie-Sophie Lacarrau: “Hello Faustine ok for this new show but you could wear skirts more often because you have very beautiful legs, kisses. ” “Definitely!”, captioned the host, visibly desperate by this kind of sexist comments.