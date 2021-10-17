“America’s Got Talent”: The show interrupted after a serious accident

The nightmare of all productions. According to “Variety”, the talent contest “America’s Got Talent”, which takes place in the United States, has been interrupted after a serious accident on the set of the show. This is a spin-off of the classic show, devoted to so-called “extreme” talents. Actor Terry Crews, Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana participate as jurors in this version of American entertainment.

The suspended shoot

Thursday evening, during a rehearsal, the artist specializing in escapes, Jonathan Goodwin, came close to death. He was performing a stunt of escaping from a straitjacket while suspended in the air between two cars. The performance took a turn for the worse as both cars crashed, with Jonathan Goodwin trapped between the two vehicles. According to a spokesperson for “America’s Got Talent”, the candidate is currently receiving hospital treatment and is conscious.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family as we await further information on his condition.“A representative of the program told” Variety. “He was, however, unable to announce how long production on the show will be suspended.” America’s Got Talent: Extreme “is scheduled to air. this season on NBC.