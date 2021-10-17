An EasyJet flight from Toulouse to Rennes arrives 6.30 hours late due to the weather

Before finally being able to land in Brittany, the aircraft had to make an unplanned stopover in Bordeaux, a detour of nearly 400 kilometers.

The passengers of the Toulouse-Rennes flight of the British company Easyjet experienced a long nightmare. As France-Bleu recounts, the latter, which should in principle take off at 7.45 am from Toulouse-Blagnac airport, were initially informed of a delay for which the reasons are not communicated. Finally, the aircraft left the tarmac at 9 a.m., i.e. 1 hour 15 minutes later.





But the misadventure of dozens of travelers does not end there. As the plane neared its destination, its pilots found themselves unable to land because of the capricious weather conditions in Brittany. After several turns over Rennes, the plane was diverted to the city of Bordeaux where it landed around 12:30 p.m.

Toulouse-Rennes-Bordeaux-Rennes

It was only an hour later, at 1:30 p.m., that a new take-off was carried out, and the travelers finally arrived in Rennes at 2:15 p.m., i.e. according to the national media a delay of 5:15, to which must be added the time and detention shift at Toulouse airport, for a total of 6.30 hours.