an experiment on the risks of transmission in nightclubs this Sunday in Paris

This test will help advance scientific knowledge and improve measurements.

The full-scale experiment on the risks of transmission of Covid in nightclubs will take place this Sunday, October 17. Initially scheduled for June 26, it was postponed for lack of volunteers.

Although nightclubs have already reopened on July 9, with a health protocol and a 75% gauge, this test will help advance scientific knowledge and improve measurements – at least that’s what its organizers hope.

“Despite the implementation of the health pass, cases of contamination have nevertheless been noted, highlighting the lack of data on the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 within a vaccinated population in a promiscuous situation, on the effectiveness of control measures at the entrance to party places and on the relevance of a negative test of less than 72 hours “, underlined the ANRS / MIE in a press release.

4,400 fully vaccinated volunteers





The objective of the test is to assess the risk of infection and transmission “in people vaccinated during a clubbing evening, in a normal situation – that is to say in an enclosed place, in a gauge. full and without compulsory wearing of the mask “.

For this, the organizers wanted to recruit 4,400 fully vaccinated volunteers, aged 18 to 49, without a risk factor for a severe form of Covid-19 and living in Île-de-France (registrations on https://revienslanuit.org/ registration).

Half will attend the evening, or 2,200, and the other half will not attend, in order to then compare the number of infections in the two groups. Entry will be possible even in the event of a positive test, in order to be able to assess the risk of transmission.

This experience will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., in two Parisian establishments, the Bellevilloise and the Machine du Moulin Rouge. “It’s FREE! Dance to help research!” Encouraged the “Come back the night” account on its Twitter account this Saturday.

Among the artists on the bill are DJs Laurent Garnier, Bambounou, Rag, Roni or LA CREOLE.

The results of this study, called ITOC (for Indoor clubbing Transmission Of Covid-19) “Come back at night”, will be available at the end of the year, according to the ANRS / MIE.