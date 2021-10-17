An ultimatum posed to Claude Puel after Strasbourg?

AS Saint-Étienne took a manita on Sunday on the lawn of RC Strasbourg. According to the latest news, Claude Puel’s future would be more threatened than ever in the Forez after this umpteenth drop.

ASSE humiliated by RC Strasbourg

After 10 days of the championship, AS Saint-Étienne has still not signed a single victory this season. Sunday, it is even a humiliation that the Greens suffered on the lawn of RC Strasbourg. Deprived of Ignacio Ramirez, Miguel Trauco, Yvann Maçon and Gabriel Silva, ASSE sank in La Meinau. Saint-Étienne lost (5-1) against Racing. Following this debacle, the Loire club remains the red lantern of Ligue 1 Uber Eats. At the end of this new humiliation, speculations were even rife concerning the future of Claude Puel. the Sports Daily indicated in particular that the Castres technician should be fired in the next few hours. “False” for Progress. The regional newspaper ensures that a reprieve has been granted to the Stéphanois coach.





The der ‘of Claude Puel against Angers?

The newspaper reveals that “the fate of Claude Puel could be played after the reception of Angers on Friday”. Another defeat could lead to the dismissal of the 60-year-old coach, whose contract expires at the end of the season. As the same source notes, the management of AS Saint-Étienne has so far been hesitant because of the compensation to be paid to Castres. With monthly fees estimated at 220,000 euros, the former coach of Leicester should get by with a nice check in the event of dismissal. A huge amount for the Saint-Etienne board in the midst of a liquidity crisis and still waiting for a new investor.