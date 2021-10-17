André-Pierre Gignac signed a jewel of a free kick with the Tigers, moving on the lawn of Cruz Azul (1-1)

What a gesture. French center forward André-Pierre Gignac, former OM player and who has played in the Mexican league since 2015, scored the goal of the draw (1-1) for his club Tigers on Saturday night traveling to Cruz Azul (Mexico). After thirteen days, the Tigers have 19 points and are in 5th place.

Gignac, who participated this summer as captain of the France team at the Tokyo Olympics, failing to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Olympic tournament against Japan, thus scored his first goal of the season, in the 17th minute, with a powerful free kick, re-entrant bar.

He marked the history of his club

Arrived in Monterrey with the Tigers in June 2015, André-Pierre Gignac, 35, quickly integrated into the Mexican club to the point of acquiring an idol status with the supporters. If some were wondering about the decision of the French player to go to Mexico and thus move away from the Blues with whom he had played the final of Euro 2016 at home, “APG” quickly made his hole in the Tigers.





Before him, the team had won, in 55 years, only three league titles and three national cups. In just five seasons, the Frenchman has won him four national league titles, three Mexican Super Cups and most recently the Concacaf Champions League after three lost finals.

Is Gignac a misery cache for the Blues?

