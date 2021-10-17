André-Pierre Gignac’s superb free-kick goal with the Tigers

What follows after this advertisement

André-Pierre Gignac continues to delight the supporters of the Tigers on the other side of the Atlantic. The former Olympique de Marseille striker moved with his family on the lawn of Cruz Azul as part of the 13th day of the Mexican championship. While his teammate Hugo Ayala scored a goal against his camp in the quarter of an hour of play, the international tricolor takes its responsibilities.

Three minutes later, the 35-year-old striker avoided defeat for his team with a superb free kick from the goalkeeper, returning through the crossbar for his 150th goal with his current club. The other ex-Marseillais Florian Thauvin was absent due to injury. A draw that allows the Tigres UANL to keep its fifth place (19 points) and to remain on the contract of the podium of the Liga MX, with provisionally two points behind third, Deportivo Toluca.





