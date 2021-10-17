Angers: arbitration, Thomas persists and signs!

Furious at the arbitration after the defeat of Angers on the lawn of Paris Saint-Germain (1-2) on Friday, in particular because of a more than contentious penalty obtained by Mauro Icardi, Romain Thomas (33 years old, 10 games and 1 goal in L1 this season) does not take off. In The Team, the SCO center-back used strong words.





“When the referee goes to see the VAR, I tell him: ‘Be careful, this is happening upstream’. He tells me that it has been verified. I say: ‘So there is a big problem of competence’ The problem is there: the referees no longer want to go wrong because they lose points in their classification, declared the one who considers having suffered a fault from the Argentine striker at the start of the action. (…) They do not don’t have that humility. When I make a mistake, I assume it. When they do, they have to say it too. I call that incompetence. I wonder if all the referees know the rules and if they know how to use VAR well. Already I find them limited at the physical level to follow the actions… “

Words that could be worth a sanction to the Angevin defender.

