Angers emerges a new dossier on PSG

Two days after its defeat against PSG on the lawn of the Parc des Princes (1-2), because of a penalty generously awarded by the VAR, the Angers club added a last layer by releasing a final file … on the first Parisian goal.

The SCO still cannot digest its defeat in Paris. It must be said that Gérald Baticle’s team came close to an outdoor feat. Thanks to Fulgini’s opener in the first period, Angers even believed they could be the first club to bring down PSG at Parc des Princes this season. But in the end, it was not, since Danilo first equalized before Mbappé offered victory to his club on a penalty still and still discussed. After the meeting, the entire Angevin group was angry against the decision of the VAR and the choice of Mr. Dechepy. A logical anger when we know that the penalty was still generous. Already because Capelle’s hand is involuntary on Icardi’s head, but also and above all because the Argentine striker was guilty of a fault at the start of the action by pushing Thomas before receiving the ball and causing Capelle’s error.

Angers finds an offside on the first goal

The day after this striking fact of play, the SCO had not hesitated to demand more respect from the French arbitration. “We are not used to bitching. We are simply asking for consistency, fairness, respect. Respect for players, staff, supporters who give everything. Because we love football. Simply. Nothing against PSG, nothing against the VAR itself. Against its hazardous use that generates frustration and inequity. Maybe tomorrow we will reap the benefits. But that will not solve the problem. Only the sporting aspect should influence the outcome of a match ”, had launched the Angevin training on his account Twitter.





To close the loop, the SCO published a final report on this match. Sunday evening, Angers actually posted a photo in which we see that Mbappé is potentially in an offside position, before his decisive cross for Danilo on the first Parisian goal. “We will end thus: the Coach found the lawn of the Park very, very beautiful”, launched the official SCO account on Twitter. A final legitimate attack, knowing that on the video of the goal, we can see that Mbappé comes back from far behind the opposing defense after taking a corner. But anyway, the complaints will go unanswered, since Angers has lost this meeting. And by forcing in this way, the SCO is also losing the battle for communication on social networks, since many tweeters are destroying this somewhat whiny policy.