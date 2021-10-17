Angers revives the controversy, Mbappé was offside on the equalizer!

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

It was an evening full of injustice that Angers lived on the lawn of the Parc des Princes against PSG. Even though the Parisians might have been able to benefit from a penalty for Icardi’s foul on Capelle, PSG’s two goals clearly seem in doubt as the hours go by.

Since Friday evening, the controversy focused mainly on the goal of the Parisian victory, obtained thanks to a penalty resulting from an Angevin hand on an Icardi head, which had quite clearly retained Romain Thomas earlier in the action without the VAR does not find fault there.

A capture leaves little doubt

But now the 1-1 goal also seems to be marred by a big mistake! A problem of camera angle had indeed prevented from determining whether Kylian Mbappé, decisive passer for Danilo Pereira, was offside or not despite the Angevin complaints. But now the SCO, this Sunday, publishes new images which show very clearly that the Parisian striker was in an illegal position, under the eyes of the assistant referee … Enough to revive the controversy.

We will finish thus: the Coach found the lawn of the Park very very beautiful. 😘 pic.twitter.com/gc86w7yXcC

– Angers SCO (@AngersSCO) October 17, 2021