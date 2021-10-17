Animal Crossing: New Horizons details its ultimate free update but also its paid DLC – teller report

Whether we are talking about the free update 2.0 or additional paid content Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise, enthusiasts have an appointment on November 5 to discover all of these new activities. On the program of the free update, the opening of the Perchoir, a café run by Robusto in which we can meet other inhabitants who have come to relax, but also invite characters with compatible amiibo or stroll in multiplayer. The Admiral kappa will wait at the island’s pontoon with his boat to take us to different islands with particular properties. Among these destinations is Joe’s Island, where he has his photo studio and now wants to build a place with all kinds of shops. This is good, the player will be happy to participate in the financing of operations with his bells, which will allow him in return to unlock new customization options. Back in the square, we can take part in morning aerobic exercises in the form of mini-games with the buttons or by making movements with the Joy-Con. In addition to the cooked dishes that can be simmered with their own harvests, it should also be noted that the storage space will be reduced from 2,400 to 5,000 objects.





Nintendo has therefore confirmed that this 2.0 will be the last big free update, but has also decided to capitalize a little more on its life simulation with Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise, a paid DLC that will also be available on November 5 at a price of 24.99 euros. The real surprise comes from the fact that this DLC will be included as a bonus in the new Nintendo Switch Online + Additional Pack subscription which includes as a reminder the advantages of the current subscription with Nintendo 64 games and Mega Drive in addition. The annual price of this new subscription will be 39.99 euros or 69.99 euros for a family plan. People subscribing to this new subscription will therefore be able to download and access the content ofAnimal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise as long as their subscription is active.

Almost half of the Direct was devoted to this extension in which the islanders will join the Villas de Lou team to design vacation villas and bring happiness to the community with their decorating skills. You’ll find the main points summarized by Nintendo below, but let’s add that the new Animal Crossing Series 5 amiibo cards will also be available on November 5th. It includes a total of 48 characters, some of which have never been seen on amiibo card.