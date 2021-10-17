Antoine Kombouaré (Nantes) challenges his attackers against Bordeaux

After having lived dangerously last season, Nantes breathes in the quarter of the Championship, carried so far by successes against competitors for the maintenance (Metz, Angers, Brest, Troyes). “It’s encouraging but still fragile, we can switch on both sides”, noted Friday Antoine Kombouaré, who also saw his team capable of worrying OL (0-1, August 27) or Nice (0-2, September 12) without being rewarded, such as failing in Reims (1- 3, September 26), before reacting before the break, more realistic than inspired, against Troyes (2-0).
“We have not yet switched to the teams who say to themselves:” We can play the first half of the table “, added the Nantes coach. For the moment, we are capable of making good matches, but also of being worse off. When you’re less well, like in Reims, you have to have more temperament. Against Troyes, we were in difficulty but able to win, we switched to what I expect. “
“At home, we tend to project ourselves a little faster, to support the attackers a little more. It must be the same outside ”
Today, he imagines a team from Bordeaux “Different in view of the context of the 140 years of the club”. He sees her “Run more than usual”. He therefore hopes to limit Bordeaux’s hopes by defending better and being more enterprising, Nantes also being in a position where he can dare: “It is also a challenge that I throw at my attackers, to go and pose them problems, he said. In Reims or against Troyes, we were quite timid. Not just the attackers. It is the animation with the circles, the sides. At home, we tend to project ourselves a little faster, to support the attackers a little more. It must be the same outside. “ What teams do for the right half of the table.
Nantes will therefore still count in particular on the offensive talent which until then comes down to Simon, Blas and Kolo Muani, however silent for three days, on a solution from further away or a set piece (3 goals from a corner and 2 penalties, out of a total of 13).