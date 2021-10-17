Apple, it’s time to (re) launch a MacBook for less than 1000 euros

For its second keynote of the start of the school year, Apple will most likely present its new MacBooks and its powerful in-house chip. But what we would really like is to see all the know-how and the power of the brand in a real disruptive movement. A computer for the greatest number at an affordable price, for example …

This Monday, October 18, Apple will logically unveil these new Macs. It’s usually the time of year, a stone’s throw from Black Friday and the end-of-year celebrations, that the apple machine sets off to prepare people’s minds for purchases that require a little more thought. September’s most impulsive iPhone. This product that is always said to be expensive (rightly so), but which announces record sales without stopping.

The iPhone is an everyday companion, an extension of ourselves. Normal to want to restart the start of the school year in good company and to throw oneself more easily on a smartphone than on any other product. “Normal” means above all “more instinctively” to complete our professional and personal panoply.

The time for reflection is not the same as for a computer, more carefully considered purchase, without necessarily having to be more burdensome financially. The time taken often seems proportional to the size of the desired product. A computer is a long-term purchase in the mind, another traveling companion, sometimes just as useful in these days of telecommuting, but for years to come. It should therefore not be taken lightly.

The MacBook, a more thoughtful and engaging purchase

Apple knows this and more often seems to stand still during its fall keynotes while the one to present the iPhone always seems to go at 100 per hour. When it comes to unveiling the MacBook, iMac, Mac mini and so on, you have to know how to charm, convince and justify the investment. Tim cook and his family then talk to potential customers who are more cost-conscious with certain bonus requirements for professionals.

The Cupertino company knows this and has been able to pamper them in recent years, never forgetting to slip a little word to the creatives, developers, musicians and other editors who can take advantage of the debauchery of energy of its laptops to ” change the world “. Just that to flatter the egos. The next expected MacBooks should go in this direction once again.

We evoke a refresh of the entire range, a first since the flat redesign of 2016 and the arrival of the Touch Bar. The MacBook Pros in particular should sport a whole new look. We know that the MacBook Pro 16, the newest member of the family, is out of stock and dealers have not been supplied. Enough to suggest the arrival of a brand new new model. Apple is also working on a 14-inch version that could be the size of the current 13-inch MacBook Pros with edge refinement as a bonus. Last year the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro 13 had been entitled to a new version, but it was above all to embed the very first in-house chip, the M1 chip, and show that at Apple Park, we could now manage everything from A to Z.

the Mac mini, doped with M1 last year, is also expected in a new high-end version with in particular additional ports like the MacBook Pro (one evokes the return of the HDMI socket, and even of the magnetic MagSafe load as before and the disappearance of the Touch Bar). It is also rumored that a Mac Pro with a smaller chassis – and even two versions for some – could also point its nose, just like an iMac much larger than the colorful 24 inch released in spring.

Something to delight all the most advanced users and, of course, creatives of all kinds, whatever their preferred medium, as Apple has reserves in the desired format. And as a bonus, the majority, if not all, of the products should feature the famous M1X chip with its possible 10 cores (8 high performance cores and 2 high energy cores). Fire performance in sight to work even more fluidly, more transversely and in power. But all of this will come at a price that is still likely to rise, much to the chagrin of many.

Apple left the university benches

Because if Apple tries to seduce as many people as possible with products with equally flawless finishes and fiery power, there is however a category that the brand seems to have abandoned in recent years and which for a long time nevertheless carried its colors high on the university benches: students.

In American and even French amphitheatres, MacBook Airs, at the time of their splendor, seemed almost to be part of the compulsory school material. Lightweight, elegant and powerful, Apple’s featherweight computer was talked about for a long time before the Chromebook, small in price, don’t dethrone it. Today, more than 60% of American students have it in their bag while the MacBook Air loses in presence (6 to 10%), but not in notoriety. It remains the product that makes students dream, but also users who want to work on Mac with more advanced creation and production software.

And even though Phil Schiller, Apple’s strong man in charge of hardware, cataloged it in 2019 as a “cheap computer” for minimum testing, the Chromebook continues to stand out for its productivity and low price. Even to the point of making Chrome OS in 2020, according to a report from IDC, the 2nd OS in the world behind Windows and ahead of macOS. Even the iPad ended up overshadowing it in universities by repeating that it was as good as a PC …

Long positioned around 900 euros, the MacBook Air has soared with the revival of its design in 2018 and with the arrival of the M1 chip in 2020. To date, Apple no longer has laptops for a price of three figures and that’s a shame. If the brand remains positioned upscale, it has completely become so on the de facto bill by making itself inaccessible to many. Yet she has perhaps never been so well placed to address this “concern”.

The MacBook SE that is still missing

And this for two reasons. First of all, it manages the entire manufacturing chain from A to Z, from hardware to software, now including the chip. Tim Cook and his family control every step of the way. If Apple were to really renew the design of its MacBooks, the brand would then still have for a time old chassis with impeccable and premium finishes that would no longer be used, a new generation generally chasing another in factories. Unless you can put it to good use …

Old chassis, last power and a few concessions compared to the top-of-the-range model, does that remind you of anything? For several years, Apple has insinuated the philosophy of its SE range in people’s minds. IPhone has its own, Apple Watch too. The iPad Air and Pro have the iPad, and even the AirPods Pro have the AirPods (and even with a wired charging box as an entry proposal). It remains well that the MacBook as flagship products with the apple which tends rather to have products which are confused by their appearance and their power that of well differentiated ranges.

While the firm is probably preparing to eliminate all traces of the former presence of Intel by renewing its products and making them all pass under the M1X chip, it would be welcome to strike a big blow. Unveil a MacBook SE product, with power to spare and possibly color, positioned at 750 dollars HT and therefore around 900 euros in Europe, would very likely be a boost for devices that are already selling very well since the advent of the M1 chip.

For Apple, it could just be a haircut on last year’s MacBook Air. It would not be the hoped-for revolution (unless it switches to blue, green, pink, orange, yellow … like the iMac or the iPad Air whose colored aluminum is already available), but it would have the merit of the gesture strong.

And in the sweetest of dreams, we like to believe that Apple wants to make the buzz by launching a MacBook Air with a 14-inch screen in the older chassis and an M1 chip. There, it would perhaps be taking the risk of alienating recent buyers of the latest MacBook Air. But isn’t signing its return to classrooms and to the greatest number ultimately a more attractive price?