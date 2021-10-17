Apple Watch Series 7: where to find the connected watch at the best price?

Apple has just released the new version of its connected watch: the Series 7. Available in two dial sizes, 41 and 45 mm, with different materials and colors for the strap, this concentrate of technology is already available everywhere. Let’s see what she has to offer.

Apple Watch Series 7: a bigger screen

The first thing that jumps out at the Apple Watch Series 7 is the screen size. Compared to the previous model, the edges have been reduced by 40%, which increases the display size by 20%. We find Retina technology on the watch, with a brightness 70% more powerful when the wrist is lowered. Besides, you don’t have to raise it for the watch to turn on: it never goes to sleep.

Discover Apple Watch Series 7 on Amazon

Note that the watch is IP6X and 50 ATM certified, which makes it resistant to both dust and water. The battery has also undergone a facelift with an autonomy of 18 hours per charge, which is 33% faster than the Series 6. This is done via a magnetic charger supplied in the box.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is of course your everyday companion, and it is of course possible to read your iPhone messages and notifications on the watch. A keyboard has even been integrated to be able to type text. And all apps have been optimized to fit the new Series 7 screen sizes. But what remains the heart of the product is its health support.

The Apple Watch Series 7, a sports companion

The Apple Watch Series 7 shines with its sports support performance. Basically, you can count on a heart rate monitor but also on an ECG sensor that measures the level of oxygen in the blood. All these indicators will be reported in the iPhone app for a complete follow-up of your general shape. Even your sleep is analyzed, to prevent certain disorders such as sleep apnea.

There is of course a built-in GPS, and specially optimized for cycling trips. This applies to mountain biking tours as well as city routes. Moreover, the fall detector now works both in town and out. For other sports, you can choose the one you are about to practice directly on the watch so that your performances are recorded and then synchronized.





Note also the presence of Fitness + on the watch. This service, available at the end of the year in France (and in other countries) offers, for a monthly subscription, training videos on various sports. The videos are viewable directly on the watch, with integrated subtitles and, as Apple promises, readable enough not to have your nose glued to the screen.

Where can I find the Apple Watch Series 7?

The Apple Watch Series 7 is available from top Internet merchants in all of these forms. Thus, you can find it in its 41 mm, 45 mm format, with only the GPS or in the GPS + Cellular version (Orange or SFR). The latter allows you to make calls via the watch, exchange messages and use GPS without having the iPhone next to it. The condition being of course to have the watch and the smartphone with the same operator.