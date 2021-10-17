Are colored tattoos dangerous for your health? Why Europe is banning the use of multiple inks from 2022

the essential

The European Union has decided to ban several colored tattoo inks. Part from 2022, the other in 2023. The unions of French tattoo artists are protesting against this measure, which they consider incomprehensible.

The measure had the effect of a bomb in the world of tattooing. In a few months, from January 4, 2022 precisely, several colored tattoo inks will become banned for use in France. So decided by the European Union, which drastically lowered the authorized threshold of hundreds of substances contained in inks, making 25 pigments used by tattoo artists out of European nails. Red, orange, yellow, and several derived colors (pink, flesh …) are concerned.

Worse, on January 4, 2023, Blue 15: 3 and Green 7 pigments, naturally used for blue and green, will in turn be banned. Ladle up, this represents around 40% of the color gamut less for tattoo artists from 2022, a portion that will drop to “at least 60%” in 2023 if European law remains there. “There will be hardly any more than black, gray and white, which will be authorized”, laments Philippe Delas, alias Feel, tattoo artist in Toulouse.

Toxic substances?

In question, the presence of potentially toxic substances in the composition of inks, according to the European Chemicals Agency (Echa, for European chemicals agency). These substances are likely, according to the agency, to “cause cancer or genetic mutations”, in particular because of the fact that “ink pigments can migrate from the skin to different organs, such as lymph nodes and liver”.

For tattoo artists, the blow is hard to take. “My personal case is separate, since I do not use color inks, but I take no risk in saying that the entire profession saw this decision as a total injustice”, continues the Toulouse tattooist, member of the national union of tattoo artists (Snat). Injustice, because the feeling that this decision was taken “without really putting forward scientific proof of the potential dangers to health”, is well anchored among professionals.





Fears for the sector

“The fact of tattooing does not date from yesterday, recalls Feel. If it was that dangerous, we would know it since time: there is no demonstrated link between the inks that are used by professionals. and possible cancers, “insists the one who has been working on his own at Aucamville since 2008.” Inks have also evolved enormously, in a good way. “

So with this new measure, the 42-year-old tattoo artist fears that we will backtrack. “We’re going to stop those who work well from doing it, and customers are going to turn to unofficial tattoo artists, who are likely to buy any kind of inks, even worse.”

Snat therefore launched a petition on the European Parliament’s website, highlighting the “significant negative repercussions on the economic competitiveness of European tattoo artists and pigment artists compared to providers of these services outside the EU”, which could ” jeopardize the existence of this sector “. According to Feel, at least half of French tattoo artists would be affected.