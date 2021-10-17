Arlo Video Doorbell to join Verisure ecosystem in January 2022

A second Arlo device joins the Verisure ecosystem: the Video Doorbell. This connected doorbell should offer new clues in the removal of doubts, while improving the daily lives of the customers of the remote monitoring operator who will adopt it.

Verisure continues to enrich its ecosystem by integrating solutions from Arlo, from which it acquired the European branch in early 2020. After the Essential Spotlight camera in the middle of the year, this time it is the turn of the Video Doorbell, a connected doorbell that we were also able to test when it was released. Indeed, it is not a new product and it is obviously still possible to obtain it commercially.

New clues for monitoring agents

When purchased from Verisure, the Video Doorbell is obviously connected to its monitoring centers. The agents of the latter will thus be able to rely on it to lift the doubts. It is not in fact a question of allowing them to respond to visitors ringing the doorbell. On the other hand, it can allow agents to obtain a visual when other devices notify them of suspicious activity, such as shock and door opening detectors, in order to confirm or not the intrusion and to determine the procedure to be followed. : making contact, sending a security agent, calling the police, etc. According to an ONDRP survey cited by Verisure, the front door would be the access point for two out of three burglaries.





Of course, Verisure customers will be able to use the Video Doorbell independently with the Arlo app and services, just to have video feedback when someone rings the doorbell or to guide a delivery person if no one is home. It is also possible to configure the doorbell so that it detects and films movements.