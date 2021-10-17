More

    ASM: major injury suspected for Sébastien Bézy

    The live images suggested the worst. The statements at the end of the meeting were no more reassuring. Released in the 47th minute of the game after a twist of his right knee behind a ruck, Sébastien Bézy had to be accompanied by two club trainers. “We do not know if it is the external ligaments of the knee that are affected or if it is something else,” said Jono Gibbes.

    In the first period, Tani Vili also came out with an injury in the 26th for lower back pain. No problem for the center since it would be a simple blow. He also entered again ten minutes from the end in place of Jean-Pascal Barraque.

