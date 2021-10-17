ASSE: Claude Puel fired, the only solution?

Last in Ligue 1, the Greens sank this Sunday in Strasbourg. And now voices are rising to demand the departure of Claude Puel, the draw of the derby is already forgotten.

Thanks to the point taken two weeks ago against Olympique Lyonnais, AS Saint-Etienne thought that a new championship was resuming. And for that, the trip this Sunday to the Meinau could seem to be a first springboard towards acceptable places. Because ASSE supporters can no longer see their team in last place, and a good result in Strasbourg was an opportunity to confirm all this. Except that this match turned into a disaster for the Greens, who took a 5-1 in the head with in addition a goal csc from Youssouf, who was then sent off, while Green was forced to give way to Bajic on injury. The scenario was terrible for AS Saint-Etienne under the gaze of dismayed supporters more than revolted.

Against Lyon, the Greens played for their supporters. Against Strasbourg, they played against Claude Puel. #RCSAASSE

And on social networks, it quickly got carried away against the coach of AS Saint-Etienne. ” Against Lyon, the Greens played for their supporters. Against Strasbourg, they played against Claude Puel », Launched a Nabil Djellit who no longer sees in the current coach of ASSE the right man. Without citing the name of Puel, Florian Genton is not far from saying the same thing: ” ASSE hurts the heart … a great club, a story, an audience and straight out of Ligue 2 !!! Must do something! And quick…… “. Even the specialized account ASSE_Live goes there wholeheartedly against Claude Puel: ” The grand slam of Claude Puel, general manager of ASSE – red lantern, 20th attack (tied with Troyes) – 20th defense, 0 victory in L1, in the top10 of the Big 5 with 0 victory. “The only problem, dismissing a trainer is expensive, and the duo Roland Romeyer-Bernard Caïazzo does not really have the means except to try a bet à la Stéphane Ruffier, with the risk of paying in two years … if they are still there.