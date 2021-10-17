Attention Samsung, Oppo’s foldable smartphone is becoming clearer and it has serious arguments

According to an often well-informed Chinese leaker, Oppo’s next foldable smartphone could well shake the supremacy of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a pretty impressive technical sheet.

The Oppo X 2021 and its stretchable screen // Source: YouTube / Oppo video screenshot Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, or at best his little brother the Galaxy z flip 3. And that’s all.

In a market that was to explode in 2020 (but there was the pandemic), then in 2021 (but there was the shortage), we finally find ourselves with a battle won in advance by Samsung for lack of fighters. It’s not disrespectful to other manufacturers who have jumped into the brawl, but for now, it’s an uneven battle in terms of both marketing power and product quality.

Oppo, an innovative challenger

Oppo caused a sensation by unveiling last year a smartphone with a rollable and stretchable screen, another niche, on which the Chinese firm had rather made a good impression when the Oppo X 2021 landed in the hands of the press.

The firm would have decided to go even further, and perhaps very quickly. According to Digital Chat Station, a fairly well-known leaker who often spills out on the Chinese social network Weibo, Oppo would have a foldable smartphone up its sleeve capable of competing with Samsung, spotted TechRadar.

Digital Chat Station does not cite any sources, but this is not the first time that it has provided information that turns out to be correct on different smartphones. This time, it advances a screen between 7.8 and 8 inches when the device is unfolded ” like a book Like the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

A smartphone based on the excellent Oppo Find X3 Pro

We don’t really know what shape this device will have or the size of its outer screen. We just know that it will count on a possibly 2K Oled panel, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a fingerprint reader on the side and that it will rely on ColorOS 12 based on Android 11. A technical sheet that starts off in a rather sexy way, if we add the brand’s talent for innovation as a bonus.

On the camera side, theleakerannounces a 32 Mpex selfie camera and a photo module on the back with a Sony IMX766 main sensor of 50 Mpex, the one specially designed by the firm for Oppo, without saying more about the composition. These are the same sensors that are found in the Find X3 Pro. It’s a safe bet that Oppo opts for the same 4-sensor module with a wide-angle, an ultra-wide-angle, a telephoto and a microscope lens.

Counting on the latest Snapdragon to date could mean that Oppo intends to release its foldable smartphone soon, probably before the end of the year and the announcement of Qualcomm’s new processor, just to be still at the top of the available power.