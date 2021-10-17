Audiences: Success for the last “Commissioner Magellan”, “The Voice” goes back, Fr2 under 2 million

Saturday evening, France 3 is well ahead of the audiences with the last unpublished episode of “Commissioner Magellan”, directed by Stéphane Kopecky. Jacques Spiesser left the character he has played for 12 years in front of 4.51 million French on average, in watch audiences according to Médiamétrie. The audience share is 23.5% for individuals aged four and over (4+).

The unprecedented precedent had gathered 5.13 million followers, or 21.5% of the public present in front of its television on March 6, 2021.

TF1 is in second place with the entertainment “The Voice, All Stars”, produced by ITV Studios France and hosted by Nikos Aliagas. For the first live evening of the season, the last 15 talents competed to glean one of six tickets for the final, scheduled for next week. The performances of the singers were followed by 3.34 million tele-hook fans, or 18.0% of audience share. TF1 is the leader on its preferred target, with a 23.1% market share in women purchasing managers under the age of fifty (FRDA-50). If the audience goes up on average of viewers, the entertainment is at the lowest in audience share.

Last week, “The Voice, All Stars” had signed its lowest score of the season on all indicators, with 3.25 million viewers, an audience share of 19.1% for the general public and 28.6% on the female commercial target.

France 2 again under 2 million

France 2 is in third place with “The favorite comedians of the French yesterday and today: 50 years of humor”, presented by Laurence Boccolini. The laughter stars and young talents presented their best sketches on the Seine Musicale stage. They made laugh 1.73 million French, or 9.9% of the entire audience. The market share is 7.7% on the commercial target.

The previous issue of “The Favorite French Comics” had disappointed with just 1.95 million viewers (9.1% 4+ / 5.1% FRDA-50).

M6 offered the French comedy “Le petit Nicolas”, directed by Laurent Tirard, with Kad Mérad, Valérie Lemercier on the bill. Before the theatrical release of the third installment of the saga, 1.22 million moviegoers had fun in front of the boy’s adventures. The audience share is 6.4% over four years and over and the market share of 10.7% for women responsible for purchases under the age of fifty.

In July 2020, M6 had chosen “Le petit Nicolas” for the first broadcast of a film in this Saturday evening box. The feature film had attracted 1.76 million fans (9.4% 4+).

As for the other channels, France 5 is in the lead with the escape magazine “Echappées belles”, produced by Bô Travail. Sophie Jovillard visited “The Historic Villages of Portugal” alongside 1.05 million day trippers, or 5.4% of the public.