Aurélie Pons pays tribute to her father, just deceased

Aurélie Pons, candidate in “Dance with the stars”, delivered an exemplary performance Friday evening on the floor.

She announced Thursday the death of her dad. Aurélie Pons, candidate for “Dance with the stars”, walked the floor with her partner Adrien Caby on Friday evening. The actress showed exemplary courage to deliver this performance when she had just learned of the death of her dad a few days earlier. “I love you forever my Paupé. You are the most beautiful star, ”she wrote on her Instagram account.

The interpreter of “Here everything begins” danced on “I wanna be your slave”, by the Italian group Maneskin, with Adrien Caby. “I’m sure my dad is proud of me,” said the young woman at the end of her performance. “You asked that there be no preferential treatment for you,” explained the presenter of the show, Camille Combal, before giving the floor to the jurors.





His feat was hailed by the jury. “My heart is going to explode. You are remarkable, you are an example, ”said François Alu. “I think you are a warrior,” reacted Denitsa Ikonomova, moved to tears, finally comforted by the candidate.

“This week has been quite difficult for me and my family. I lost my daddy. I had the choice to continue or stop the adventure. I decided to continue. To dance even more. And do a dance for him. He liked the show. I would like to pay tribute to him ”, declared Aurélie Pons in front of the cameras of TF1.