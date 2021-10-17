Bayern Munich correct Bayer Leverkusen in Bundesliga

The match: 1-5
It took only three minutes for Bayern Munich to open the scoring, this Sunday, in Leverkusen, then seven minutes to put an end to Bayer’s illusions. Between the 30th and 37th minute, the Bavarians struck three times, and brought the score to 4-0. A coup that destroyed Moussa Diaby’s partners, totally disillusioned, like Patrick Schick, making a commitment to the 0-3 goal like throwing a dog bone. This first period was a demonstration of Bayern, between high recovery, play with one touch of the ball and diabolical efficiency against goal.
A double from Lewandowski (3rd, 30th), another from Gnabry (35th, 37th) and a goal awarded to Müller on a strike from Süle (34th) have folded a meeting that Bayer, yet third in the Championship, has never could master. The second period then became an opportunity for Julian Nagelsmann to do management. He replaced Canadian international Alphonso Davies just before the break (40th) to rest him and was able to bring Kingsley Coman in in the 64th minute. The French international striker, who had undergone heart surgery in September, had not played again in competition since September 14 and a trip to Barcelona in the Champions League. The reduction in Schick’s score (55th) remains anecdotal. Bayer had not lost at home by four league goals since the 1983-84 season. It was already against Bayern.
The player: Robert Lewandowski
The Polish international striker was still monstrous this Sunday. He opened the scoring with a “Madjer” in the third minute, receiving a discount from Dayot Upamecano, then doubled the score in the 30th. His quality of movement and his skill in the face of goal were wonderful, leaving the central hinge of Bayer completely helpless. Lewandowski joins Erling Haaland at the top of the Bundesliga scorers chart, with 9 goals. His coach chose to spare him, however, in view of the Champions League this week, taking him out in the 64th minute.