Bayern Munich correct Bayer Leverkusen in Bundesliga

A double from Lewandowski (3rd, 30th), another from Gnabry (35th, 37th) and a goal awarded to Müller on a strike from Süle (34th) have folded a meeting that Bayer, yet third in the Championship, has never could master. The second period then became an opportunity for Julian Nagelsmann to do management. He replaced Canadian international Alphonso Davies just before the break (40th) to rest him and was able to bring Kingsley Coman in in the 64th minute. The French international striker, who had undergone heart surgery in September, had not played again in competition since September 14 and a trip to Barcelona in the Champions League. The reduction in Schick’s score (55th) remains anecdotal. Bayer had not lost at home by four league goals since the 1983-84 season. It was already against Bayern.



