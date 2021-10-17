Before Christmas, American merchants scramble to stock shelves

With the pandemic continuing, American homes may well be experiencing a less opulent holiday season, with some products failing to find their way to store shelves due to global supply issues.

With demand on the rise as the United States reopens its economy, American traders are working hard not to tarnish the festivities, doing their best to overcome obstacles.

Among the most symbolic measures: Walmart and other department store chains have chartered their own boats to bypass chaotic delays at West Coast ports.

Others have chosen to receive their imports earlier than usual, to launch their Christmas promotions in advance or to abandon maritime transport for the air.

“A lot of companies have made this decision over the past 30 days,” said Neel Jones Shah, air freight manager at Flexport, a freight forwarding company. “They have to go through the air, otherwise they will completely miss their season.”

But even with these measures, according to Scott Case, a logistics industry veteran, “there will be visible shortages in what will be available this holiday season.” Shops are also working on strategies to mitigate customer disappointment when choices run out.

– “Monumental shortages” –

Demand remains strong, as evidenced by retail sales figures released on Friday, which surprised with another jump in September.

“It’s going to be a good holiday season from a demand perspective,” said Neil Saunders, director at GlobalData Retail, who expects companies to do fewer promotions than in the past to attract the barge. because of reduced supplies.

In addition to traffic jams in ports, where ships wait to be able to unload, stores also face production delays, due to containments linked to Covid-19 in Asia in some regions where key factories are located.





They also face a labor shortage that could complicate the recruitment of seasonal workers.

These bottlenecks were a central topic at the meeting of finance ministers of industrialized countries gathered last week in Washington.

At the White House, Joe Biden announced that the Port of Los Angeles is committed to working around the clock. Seizing the opportunity, groups like the National Retail Federation urged consumers to shop earlier this year. .

But even so, “there will be some monumental shortages,” said Terry Esper, professor of logistics at Fisher College of Business at Ohio University.

Traders will have to create consumer demand for the products they have in stock, or some substitutes, including more expensive ones. For example, a customer who wants to buy a wool sweater might be offered a cashmere sweater instead.

Companies are diversifying their suppliers, and will use more automated solutions, predicts Terry Esper, estimating that the complications will last until 2023. According to him, “it’s not a Christmas problem, it’s a transition to a model. different commercial “.

– Rising prices? –

The pressure exerted on both warehouse capacity and freight planes is also causing prices to rise, which are already on the rise. Estimates vary, but industry officials have complained about prices for shipments by ship ten times higher than before the pandemic.

And the price of oil has led Delta Air Lines to warn that the surge in the price of kerosene could cause a loss in the fourth quarter.

Neil Saunders expects some inflation, but adds that in an “extremely competitive” business sector, “companies must be careful not to pass it on too much for fear of losing market share.”

Bryan Schreiber, who handles freight development at Rickenbacker International Airport in Ohio, says he’s surprised he hasn’t seen a higher price hike. “Perhaps companies are trying to mitigate what they pass on to consumers,” he told AFP. “But I think a lot of things actually – if we can get hold of them – it’s going to be a lot more expensive.”