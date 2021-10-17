Before COP26, Greta Thunberg relied on a famous meme to mobilize

CLIMATE – Actions sometimes speak more than words. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg surprised the crowd at the “Climate Live” concert in Stockholm this Saturday, October 16 by performing a sung and dance performance rather than a speech.

As you can see in our video at the top of the article, a free concert organized by Climate Live Sweden took place in Stockholm, Sweden to raise awareness and mobilize the population on the climate emergency before COP26 in Glasgow. Many artists have responded to the call including Greta Thunberg.

The activist first quoted to the crowd this sentence “We are no strangers to love”. This is the start of Rick Astley’s song, Never Gonna Give You Up. For more than 10 years, the star of the 80s has become a staple of web culture.





Greta Thunberg and the “Rickrolling”

Better known under the name of “Rickrolling” or “Rickroll”, it is about making click or send directly to someone a link which returns, without their knowledge, to the clip of the song. The person thus keeping the rhythm and the melody in mind.

This is not the first time that Greta Thunberg has referred to this song. She had tweeted as a joke April Fool’s Day, last April 1, saying she made a video: “where I talk about the little things we ALL can and should do to stop the climate crisis.” The link therefore referred to the clip of Rick Astley.

The young Swedish girl finished her song to the applause of the crowd and slipped away from the stage without saying another word.

