Before facing PSG, OM climbed on the podium! – Dbrief and NOTES of the players (OM 4-1 Lorient) – Football

One week before the shock against Paris Saint-Germain, Olympique de Marseille revived with a victory against Lorient (4-1), at the end of the 10th day of Ligue 1. OM moved up to 3rd place in the ranking.

The joy of Milik, Payet and Kamara

The Olympique de Marseille wakes up at the right time! One week before the Classic against Paris SG, the club phocen ended a series of three games without a win by winning against Lorient (4-1), this Sunday, at the end of the 10th day of Ligue 1.

Quickly led to the score after an error at the start of the match, OM were able to react to overthrow FCL at the Stade Vlodrome. Still a bit defensively crumbly at times, the Marseillais still displayed a technical superiority which enabled them to win. The Phocens take advantage of the results of the weekend to move up to 3rd place in the standings, one point behind Lens, the runner-up to PSG.

OM must run after the score

Author of a good start, with a dangerous first opportunity on a shot from Payet rejected by Nardi, Marseille quickly complicated the task by conceding a penalty following a foul by Peres on Diarra. Under the whistles of the Vlodrome, Laurient did not tremble to give the advantage to the Merlus (0-1, 13th). OM were punished on their first mistake, with Kamara losing a ball at the start of the action, and even conceding a second chance on a Diarra shot deflected by Peres.

Passed very close to 0-2, the Marseillais had trembled but reacted well then leaving the assault of the goal of the Merlus. And Kamara, who had to do it twice, redeemed himself for his mistake by equalizing with a strike the entrance to the surface deviated by Laporte (1-1, 27th)! Behind, the Olympians did not take the opportunity to pack this game and struggled to speed up the game. To the chagrin of a dissatisfied Jorge Sampaoli on the edge of the field.

Payet and Guendouzi free OM

The second period started with a new fear for OM. Lopez had to make a double stop in front of Laurient and Diarra to prevent his team from once again being behind. After this hot alert, Marseille resumed the attack and took the advantage for the first time in the match before the hour mark. On a corner shot by Payet, Guendouzi placed a head at the near post to lob Nardi (2-1, 57e). The Vlodrome and President Longoria were exulting!

Despite some shivers in the Marseille area in the last half hour, Marseille continued to push to try to make the break. It was done approaching the end of the game with Milik’s first goal of the season on a new donation from Payet (3-1, 85th)! In stoppage of play, Guendouzi made the addition more difficult by causing the goal against his camp of Mendes (4-1, 90th + 2).

The score of the match: 7.5 / 10

With Lorient opening the scoring very early in the game and OM’s obligation to react, a lively first period was to be expected. In a beautiful atmosphere at the Vlodrome, Marseille was able to pack the game until its equalization. There was then a little bit of a hunger until the break, but the second half was exciting, with three more goals. A beautiful match in a charged evening in motion with the tributes paid Bernard Tapie before the kick-off.

The goals :

– Laurient takes a short run and takes his penalty on the right of Lopez, taken against the foot (0-1, 13th).

– After a shot from Kamara pushed back by Nardi on the right, Guendouzi recovers the ball and crosses back low to the ground. Payet lets pass between his legs for Kamara, who beats Nardi with a shot deflected by Laporte (1-1, 27 ‘).

– On a corner shot by Payet, Guendouzi gets rid of the marking to place a header at the near post and lob Nardi (2-1, 57th).

– On a block, Payet progresses towards the full axis goal, fixes the defenders of Lorient and throws Milik into the box. The Pole adjusts Nardi from the right (3-1, 85th).

– Served by Payet, again him, Guendouzi collides on the right side and resists Ouattara before placing a center-shot deflected by Mendes in his net (4-1, 90th + 2).

Player NOTES

Maxifoot has awarded a score (out of 10) comments on each player.

Man of the match: Dimitri Payet (9/10)

It is becoming a habit this season: when the number 10 of OM is on the pitch, there is always something going on with him! This match did not break the rule. He has multiplied his technical class gestures and his feint to let the ball pass on Kamara’s equalizer is worth a decisive pass. He finally offered a Guendouzi on Marseille’s second goal, then a second Milik at the end of the game. It is again he who serves Guendouzi on the fourth goal of OM. The X factor of Marseille!

MARSEILLE :

Pau Lpez (7): Mandanda preferred for several weeks, the Spanish goalkeeper had not yet convinced the Marseille supporters. It is undoubtedly done with his good performance against the Hakes. Author of a good stop on the curling shot of Diarra in the first period, he ended a double opportunity for Lorient after the return from the locker room. He is still present on a free kick at the end of the game. There is nothing he can do on Diarra’s penalty.

William Saliba (6): as often since his arrival at OM, the defender loaned by Arsenal was the best behind. In his ball catches and raises, he exudes serenity. Only downside, he covered Diarra on the second Lorient opportunity of the match. Without consequence to the notice board.

Duje Caleta-Car (4.5): started for the third time this season, the Croatian defender barely score points. Faced with attackers from Lorient, he often seemed the limit.

Luan Peres (4): the Brazilian defender had a complicated evening against Diarra. He concedes the penalty by hooking the Lorient striker in the box and never really managed to frame him until his exit in the 70th minute.

Pol Lirola (4): excellent on his loan this past season, the Spaniard has not managed to find the same level since his return to Marseille. Not much to report until this shot diverted by Mendes before the hour mark. That’s about it. Replace the 76th with Pope Gueye (not rated).

Boubacar Kamara (7): the young Marseille midfielder went through all the motions in the first period: disappointment with the ball lost on the action that brought the penalty, joy with his equalizer, then KO in a shock with Abergel. Very valuable by its recovery activity and its technical accuracy. His overall dynamism was an asset for his team





Matto Guendouzi (8.5): rarely disappointing since his arrival this summer, the midfielder ready by Arsenal has yet delivered a big game. Decisive passer on the equalization of Payet, he then scored Marseille’s second goal with a header from a corner. He also caused the goal against his camp at Mendes at the end of the match. In the game, he was the sharpest in his sector, where he scratched a few balloons and engaged in many forward movements.

Valentin Rongier (6.5): the Marseille midfielder responded to the physical impact. In his hybrid mid-side role, he did a lot of work behind the scenes to fill in the gaps and scratch balloons. Replace the 88th with Leonardo Balerdi (not rated).

Dimitri Payet (9): read the comment above.

Arkadiusz Milik (5.5): he can only deflect the ball on a free kick from Payet at the start of the game. Not much found by his teammates in the area then, he did not have an easy game. He is rewarded for his efforts by scoring his first goal of the season.

Konrad De La Fuente (6): we found De la Fuente hard-hitting at the start of the season. Established on the left side, the American international turned the defense of the Orient on his dribbles and his acceleration. He gives himself a great opportunity on a shot that passes just above. Replace the 75th with Bamba Dieng (not rated).

LORIENT :

Paul Nardi (3): decisive at the start of the match on a shot from Payet, the Lorient goalkeeper then conceded four goals. He can do nothing on the shot from Kamara dvi by Laporte, nor on the goal against his camp of Mendes. He is lobbed by the head of Guendouzi and loses his duel with Milik.

Igor Silva (4): a difficult evening for the right piston from Lorient, who suffered in the face of De la Fuente’s acceleration.

Houboulang Mendes (3): his rescue on a shot from Lirola saved his complicated match for a long time. He struggled a lot ahead of De la Fuente and Payet. With investment errors and choices that are not always wise. At the end of the game, he scores against his camp.

Julien Laporte (5): the central defender from Lorient has made several valuable interventions in his area. He is unhappy about Kamara’s shot which he deflects in front of Nardi.

Moritz Jenz (4): good interventions at the start of the match and presence in the air game. But he had more and more trouble containing the Marseillais over the minutes.

Vincent Le Goff (5): a rather solid match defensively on his left side, where Lirola did not exist much. Offensively, he was dangerous on a few climbs.

Enzo Le Fe (4): a fairly interesting start to the game on the defensive side. In the game, it was more difficult to exist against the Marseillais. Replace the 61st by Quentin Boisgard (not rated).

Laurent Abergel (5): very valuable recovery, the Lorient environment has increased interceptions and defensive gestures in the first period. He did not hesitate to project himself to support his attackers.

Thomas Monconduit (5): rather inspired in his defensive interventions, the former Aminois had more difficulty existing in the game.

Stphane Diarra (7): started in the last minute in place of Moffi, the striker from Lorient answered now. At the origin of the opening of the scoring on a penalty which he obtains, he was the most dangerous Hake with several scoring chances, including two shots rejected by Lopez. Replace the 69th with Adrian Grbic (not rated).

Armand Laurient (5): a goal from a penalty early in the match which gives Lorient the advantage, but it did not come to light much afterwards. He misses a duel with Lopez after returning from the locker room. Replace the 86th with Dango Ouattara (not rated), who is caught cold by Guendouzi on the fourth Marseille goal.

MARSEILLE 4-1 LORIENT (mid-time: 1-1) – FRANCE – Ligue 1 / 10th day

Stadium: Orange Velodrome, Marseille – Referee: Antony Gautier, France

Goals : B. Kamara (27th) M. Guendouzi (56th) A. Milik (85th) M. Guendouzi (90 + 1st) for MARSEILLE – A. Laurient (13th, pen.) For LORIENT

Warnings : – A. Laurient (81st) , for LORIENT

MARSEILLE : Pau Lpez – D. Caleta-Car – W. Saliba , Luan Peres – V. Rongier (L. Balerdi, 88th) , B. Kamara – Pol Lirola (P. Gueye, 76th) , Mr. Guendouzi , D. Payet , K. De La Fuente (C. Dieng, 75th) – A. Milik

LORIENT : P. Nardi – H. Mendes , J. Laporte , Mr. Jenz – Igor silva , V. Le Goff – E. Le Fe (Q. Boisgard, 61st) , T. Monconduit , L. Abergel – S. Diarra (A. Grbic, 69th) , A. Laurient (D. Faissal Ouattara, 86th)

Laurient congratulated after his penalty (0-1, 13th)

Kamara wins for OM (1-1, 27th)

The head of Guendouzi allows OM to pass in front (2-1, 57th)

Milik scored his first goal of the season (3-1, 85th)

Guendouzi caused OM’s last goal (4-1, 90th + 2)

The Vlodrome pays homage to Tapie