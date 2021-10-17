Benjamin Pavard: “I don’t blame Pogba”

“I watched the action several times, we talked about it again with Paul, he apologized for reacting in this way, said Pavard on Canal +. Ok, I’m not moving well enough on this action, nor am I at a standstill, and there could have been other player movements as well. We had an explanation, I don’t blame him, we talked about it after the match, everything is settled. “
“My position is central defender”
Under pressure since evolving as a piston in the France team, the former Lille resident also recalled that he had not been trained in this position, nor on the side. “My position is central defender. It always has been, this is where I feel most comfortable, where I take the most pleasure, he asserted. I think we see more of my qualities in this position. […] My coaches know very well that this is my job. For the moment, they put me on the right side, it is because they have confidence in me and in my qualities. “
“If Didier Deschamps trusts me, it’s not for my beautiful eyes or my hair, it’s because he is aware of my qualities, Pavard concluded with a smile, while acknowledging that he still had some progress to make. Afterwards, I know that I can improve in certain areas, where I have to take more risks and initiatives. I am aware of it and I am working on it. “