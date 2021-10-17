Benzaim explains the reason for the blockage

The 2021 Complementary Finance Law (LFC) confirmed Algeria’s return to importing vehicles less than three years old, but for lack of implementing texts, the measure is inapplicable.

This return had been recorded in the 2020 Finance Law, but its application was suspended, and the government saw fit to review the text in the LFC 2021, without however putting in place the implementing texts.

Result: even if the law allows it, Algerians can not yet import used cars, while vehicle prices have reached records on the second-hand market.

| Read also: “The solution is to import vehicles less than 5 years old”

For Senator Abdelouahab Benzaim, the biggest pitfall in the outcome of this issue lies in the fact that the Law on Currency and Credit does not allow citizens to transfer currency through their banks abroad.

” The law authorizing the importation of so-called second-hand vehicles stipulates that citizens wishing to import a vehicle must place the money in accounts and transfer them. However, the Currency and Credit Act prohibits this possibility. The senator explained in a statement to the online newspaper Patrie News. ” This provision must be revised to allow the importation of vehicles less than 3 years old. “Pleaded the senator.





Regarding new vehicles, Mr. Benzaim calls for the implementation of a strategy ” Claire “From the public authorities and to specify” what exactly we want in the automotive industry “.

” Because even if a large car manufacturer wishes to invest in Algeria, if there is no prospect for exporting, it will have no interest in setting up a factory there. », He believes.

According to the senator, such important investments require a long-term strategy: “ In the meantime, we call for authorizing the importation of vehicles less than 3 years old. “.