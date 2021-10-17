Benzema, his revelation on his exclusion from the Blues

For five and a half years, Karim Benzema was excluded from the France team. Bad for good for the Real striker who explained why.

From November 2015 to spring 2021, Karim Benzema no longer wore the France team jersey. Not selected by Didier Deschamps, the Real Madrid striker decided to take advantage of the situation and share it with his club. In an interview with Canal +, the winner of the Nations League 2021 with the Blues returned to the subject.

Faced with an Olivier Dacourt admitting to him that he no longer thought to see him again in the France team, Karim Benzema explained how he had been able to take advantage of the situation: ” In fact I was concentrating so much on my club… But I never gave up on the idea of ​​one day coming back to the French team. This is what was always on my mind, and this is what also allowed me to perform well in a club, even if my motivation in club, I have it. But there, I had a double motivation and I said to myself ‘maybe why not’. “





However, KB9 conceded not having lived only good times with this benching decided by Didier Deschamps: ” At first it was difficult. In the beginning. But after that it allowed me to rest and to perform well on weekends with my club. “During this interlude, Karim Benzema took the opportunity to win many titles with Real Madrid, including the famous treble in the Champions League under the orders of Zinedine Zidane.

