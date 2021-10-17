Biathlon | Arçon: Emilien Claude wins the national sprint title | Nordic Mag | N ° 1 Biathlon

Emilien Claude surprises the bosses

Waiting to mature on the international circuit is good. Winning your first national title in one of your first races as seniors is better. Emilien Claude crushed his opponents at Arçon thanks to a simply perfect race.

Emilien Claude (FRA) impressed in Arçon – Manzoni / NordicFocus

A 10/10 in front of the targets, a track he knows like the back of his hand. In short, he did not need more to get (already) his 16th national title, the fourth in ski-wheels and therefore the first in elites. The Vosgien offers himself the scalp of a certain Quentin Fillon-Maillet who pays for his two errors on his lying shot. The Jurassien will set off on the pursuit with 26 seconds to break out.

Quentin Fillon Maillet (FRA) is vice-champion of France in the sprint – Manzoni / NordicFocus

Simon Desthieux, usually at ease on the Doubiste piste, missed out and finished 14th with a 5/10. Before, Fabien Claude (7/10) observes his brother’s title in 8th row, just ahead Antonin Guigonnat (7/10).





Rémi Broutier captivates, easy Martin Botet

Third place goes to … Remi Broutier. The performance of the young biathletes from Les Bauges is extraordinary, with a good 10/10. In the scratch, he is ahead of the two-time world champion in pursuit Emilien Jacquelin (7/10), who made his return to competition. They will start 48 and 53 seconds behind the leader on Sunday in the pursuit.

Rémi Broutier (FRA), 3rd overall and French U22 champion in the sprint -Manzoni / NordicFocus

In its U22 category, it is ahead of the regional of the stage Oscar Lombardot (9/10) and Eric Perrot (9/10).

In the U19 category, the Bressaud Martin Botet (10/10) disgusted the competition as his female counterpart had done earlier today. It inflicts 33 seconds on the Chamoniard Lionel Jouannaud (9/10), a little more to the biathlete of Sallanches Axel Garnier (9/10).

Lionel Jouannaud (FRA), Martin Botet (FRA), Axel Garnier (FRA) – Manzoni / NordicFocus

