Big feline escaped in Pas-de-Calais: a petition calls for the animal to be preserved

Can we spare a puma in freedom? This is what is claimed by a petition created on Saturday by an animal advocate, which has already rallied more than 6,500 signatories. Its text calls for treating a large feline, seen on October 13 in freedom, with “justice and respect”. The animal, which is said to be a puma, has been tracked for four days without success for the moment. On Wednesday, he had been spotted in the towns of Frévent and Auxi-le-Château (Pas-de-Calais).

These unsuccessful searches pushed the prefecture of Pas-de-Calais to authorize “sampling shots” in the Arras district. This decision could cost the animal’s life, whose presence there remains unexplained for the moment. “However, at the present time, no attack, whether on human beings or on an animal, has been deplored, writes the author of the forum. At present, the prefect has therefore authorized the killing of a “dangerous” beast that has not caused any disturbance to the ecosystem. “



A threatened species

The cougar is on the red list of endangered species in the United States. ” Yes [ce puma] is put to death despite the fact that there was no attack, the prefect will have to report to animal protection associations, ”he is still in the gallery. Other calls to spare the animal have been published on networks, including that of the animal rights association FreeLife.